politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Politics»Pinarayi Vijayan Sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for Second Term
1-MIN READ

Pinarayi Vijayan Sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for Second Term

Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan.

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which was held completely in adherence with the COVID protocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office. Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony in view of the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 20, 2021, 16:15 IST