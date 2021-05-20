Pinarayi Vijayan Sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for Second Term

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which was held completely in adherence with the COVID protocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office. Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Kerala. Together, let us realise a people’s alternative, and build a Nava Keralam! pic.twitter.com/zMnm0VsJQa— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 20, 2021

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony in view of the pandemic.

