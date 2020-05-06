POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Pinarayi Vijayan Most Arrogant CM Kerala Has Ever Seen, Says Congress Lawmaker

Son of Congress legend and four times Kerala Chief Minister K.Karunakaran -- Muraleedharan told the media that the state has to bear with Vijayan for a year only.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Lok Sabha member K.Muraleedharan on Wednesday termed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the "most arrogant CM, that the state has ever seen".

Son of Congress legend and four times Kerala Chief Minister K.Karunakaran -- Muraleedharan told the media that the state has to bear with Vijayan for a year only.

"The saving grace is we have only a year left to see Vijayan, who will go down as the most arrogant CM, the state has seen," said Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan slammed Vijayan after the latter scorned at the Congress party when they decided to foot the travel bill of all migrant labourers leaving by train to their home states.

"Congress party will not give a single rupee to the CM Relief Fund, as this money will be used to bail out those who have killed Congress workers," added Muraleedharan.

"He is using the daily evening press meet to abuse his political opponents," added Muraleedharan, the Lok Sabha member from Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

