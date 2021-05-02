Pingla Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

227. Pingla (पिंगला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Pingla is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,683 eligible electors, of which 1,28,839 were male, 1,25,844 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pingla in 2021 is 977.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,666 eligible electors, of which 1,17,456 were male, 1,12,210 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,839 eligible electors, of which 1,00,754 were male, 94,085 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pingla in 2016 was 596. In 2011, there were 405.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Saumen Kumar Mahapatra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Prabodh Chandra Sinha of DSPP by a margin of 24,218 votes which was 11.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prabodh Chandra Sinha of DSPP won in this seat defeating Ajit Maity of TMC by a margin of 1,234 votes which was 0.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DSPP had a vote share of 47.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 227. Pingla Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Pingla are: Ajit Maity (TMC), Antara Bhattacharyya (BJP), Samir Roy (INC), Sishir Kumar Manna (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.39%, while it was 92.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 227. Pingla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 252 polling stations.

EXTENT:

227. Pingla constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. Dhaneswarpur, Gobordhanpur, Jamna, Karkai, Kshirai, Kusumda and Pindurui GPs of CDB Pingla and 2. CDB Kharagpur - II. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Pingla is 382 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pingla is: 22°20’29.4"N 87°26’53.5"E.

