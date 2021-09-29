Pipili Bypoll: 2.3 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of Candidates on Thursday

Around 2,000 security personnel including those of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting for the bypoll in Odisha’s Pipili assembly constituency on Thursday. After days of peaceful campaigning in the seat, an explosion inside Balanga police station on Monday night sparked tension in the locality.

Out of 348 booths, 201 have been identified as sensitive or hypersensitive. After being postponed three times, the bypoll will be held in Pipili Assembly constituency of Puri district on Thursday. Amidst the Covid pandemic, it is the first election in the state. Covid protocol has been made mandatory in the premises of polling booths. Voting will start at 7 AM and to continue till 6 PM. Voters having flu-like symptoms will be allowed to cast their votes only in the last hour. Senior citizens above 80 years of age will be allowed to vote from their own homes if tested positive for Covid-19. These facilities have been arranged by the local administration as per the instruction of the CEO of the election commission. In all, 1077 people have opted to cast their vote through the postal ballot.

Polling is scheduled to take place in a total of 348 booths with strict adherence to the Covid-19 norms. Voting at 175 critical and sensitive polling stations will be webcast on the polling day. Micro observers will be appointed at 23 polling booths. Moreover, 20 Model booths have also been set up across the Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Puri Collector Samarth Verma and other officials have reviewed the preparations ahead of the poll. “Central paramilitary forces along with locally trained police personnel will be deployed in all the polling booths. Additional security forces will be deployed at the vulnerable booths” said Verma.

A total of 1490 polling persons have been engaged in the election process. Besides 700 additional polling persons have also been appointed. Notably, the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

