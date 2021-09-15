Pipili Bypoll: Three Big Parties Declare Star Campaigners' List

The three major political parties have geared up to lock horns in the battlefield of Pipili constituency in Odisha. BJP, BJD and Congress have declared their star campaigners list for Pilipli byelection. Each party has declared 20 members. Keeping in view of Covid-19 situation, the norms have been revised by the Election Commission of India. The byelection will be held on Sepetember 30 and vote counting on October 3.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has included 20 heavyweight leaders including party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik. Organizational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das , Cabinet Minister Susant Singh and Minister of state independent Charge Samir Ranjan Das and Tusharkanti Behera are also on the list. BJD has named Rudra Pratap Maharathy as Party candidate for the byelection.

Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also declared its star campaigners list on Tuesday. The 20 senior leaders include: state party president Samir Mohanty, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini vaishnaw, Bisweshwar Tudu, former union Minister and MP Pratap Sarangi , MP Aparajita Sarangi ,State Observer D. Purandeswari , National Vice president Baijayanta Jay Panda , National Spokesperson Sambit Patra are among the 20 seniors in the list. Ashrit pattnaik is the Party candidates for Pipili By poll

Likewise, The Indian National Congress also announced its 20 members Star Campaigners List today. State Observer Dr. A.Chella Kumar, AICC Secretary Rudra Raju , OPCC president Niranjan Pttanaik , Leader of congress legislative party Narasingha Mishra and former MP Pradeep Majhi leaders of the grand old party who have been featured in the star campaigner list. Biswa Keshan Harichandan Mahapatra is the party candidate for byelection .

Keeping in view of the Covid situation, restrictions have been imposed by the EC. As per norms, each party should have maximum 20 campaigners, and a maximum of 500 supporters are allowed or 50% of capacity of ground.

Earlier, State Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani said: “Road shows are not allowed during political campaigns. No roadshow, motorcycle and cycle rallies will be allowed. Door-to-door campaign will be allowed with five persons including the candidates and their representatives. For street corner meeting, maximum 50 persons will be allowed, 200 persons for indoor meeting & 1000 allowed for outdoor meeting.Including candidate only 5 persons are allowed for door to door campaigning. 20 Vehicle and 50 people are allowed for election rally. Campaign will be end by the evening of 27th September.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here