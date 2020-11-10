Pipra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pipra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Pipra (Supaul) (पिपरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Pipra is part of 3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,29,551 eligible electors, of which 1,74,895 were male, 1,54,320 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,98,953 eligible electors, of which 1,59,628 were male, 1,39,314 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,739 eligible electors, of which 1,29,095 were male, 1,08,644 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pipra in 2015 was 97. In 2010, there were 59.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shyambabu Prasad Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating Krishan Chandra of JDU by a margin of 3,930 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Awadhesh Prasad Kushwaha of JDU won in this seat defeating Subhodh Yadav of RJD by a margin of 11,887 votes which was 9.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 32.77% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 17. Pipra Assembly segment of Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Pipra are: Rajmangal Prasad (CPIM), Shyambabu Prasad Yadav (BJP), Subhash Singh Kushwaha (RLSP), Ankush Kumar Singh (JAPL), Aniket Ranjan (RJJP), Tupti Kumari (JDR), Rani Kumari (SWMP), Ramchandra Sah (RJSBP), Lalit Kumar Singh (BMP), Ajay Kumar Shukla (IND), Afzal (IND), Awadhesh Prasad Kushwaha (IND), Ashok Kumar Suman (IND), Md. Mumtaz Alam (IND), Shyam Nandan Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.84%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.74%, while it was 51.47% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 315 polling stations in 17. Pipra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 286. In 2010 there were 252 polling stations.

Extent:

17. Pipra constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Chakia (Pipra), Tetaria and Mehsi. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Pipra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Pipra is 468.01 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Pipra is: 26°25'00.5"N 85°05'30.8"E.

