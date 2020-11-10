Pipra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pipra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Pipra (पिपरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Supaul. Pipra is part of 8. Supaul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,643 eligible electors, of which 1,44,786 were male, 1,34,617 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,60,537 eligible electors, of which 1,35,279 were male, 1,25,258 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,456 eligible electors, of which 1,10,753 were male, 1,00,703 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pipra in 2015 was 92. In 2010, there were 55.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Yadubansh Kumar Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Vishwamohan Kumar of BJP by a margin of 36,369 votes which was 22.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 54.01% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sujata Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Dinbandhu Yadav of LJP by a margin of 14,686 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.84% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 42. Pipra Assembly segment of Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Supaul Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Pipra are: Om Prakash Roy (NCP), Rambilash Kamat (JDU), Vishwa Mohan Kumar (RJD), Shakuntala Prasad (LJP), Amlesh Kumar Jha (AIFB), Arjun Sharma (RPIR), Asif Kamal (RWMP), Gautam Kumar (JDR), Manoj Kumar Mandal (PBP), Mahan Kumar (SKVP), Mahendra Sah (JAPL), Ranjit Kumar Paswan (SMP), Ranjeet Paswan (BHNP), Raju Kumar (PSS), Rajesh Kumar (PP), Amit Kumar Singh (IND), Chandra Kishor Yadav (IND), Mahendra Prasad Choudhary (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.13%, while it was 59.23% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 287 polling stations in 42. Pipra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 254. In 2010 there were 219 polling stations.

Extent:

42. Pipra constituency comprises of the following areas of Supaul district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kishanpur and Pipra; Gram Panchayats Veena, Laudh, Karhio, Amha, Hardi East, Hardi West of Supaul Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Supaul.

Pipra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Pipra is 468.01 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Pipra is: 26°10'40.1"N 86°42'36.0"E.

