Piravom Candidate List: Key Contests in Piravom Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Piravom Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Piravom seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anoop Jacob of KECJ won from this seat beating M.J.Jacob of CPM by a margin of 6,195 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T. M. Jacob of KECJ won from this this constituency defeating M.J.Jacob of CPM by a margin of 157 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Piravom Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Piravom constituency are: Sindhumol Jacob of KC(M), Anoop Jacob of KC(J), M. A. Ashish of BJP