politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Piravom Candidate List: Key Contests in Piravom Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Piravom Candidate List: Key Contests in Piravom Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Piravom constituency are: Sindhumol Jacob of KC(M), Anoop Jacob of KC(J), M. A. Ashish of BJP

Piravom Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Piravom seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anoop Jacob of KECJ won from this seat beating M.J.Jacob of CPM by a margin of 6,195 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T. M. Jacob of KECJ won from this this constituency defeating M.J.Jacob of CPM by a margin of 157 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Piravom Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Piravom constituency are: Sindhumol Jacob of KC(M), Anoop Jacob of KC(J), M. A. Ashish of BJP

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 15:01 IST