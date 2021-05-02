Piravom Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

85. Piravom (पिरवोम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Piravom is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,861 eligible electors, of which 1,02,519 were male, 1,09,339 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Piravom in 2021 is 1067.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,00,003 eligible electors, of which 96,913 were male, 1,03,090 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,352 eligible electors, of which 87,519 were male, 88,783 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Piravom in 2016 was 351. In 2011, there were 307.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Anoop Jacob of KECJ won in this seat by defeating M.J.Jacob of CPIM by a margin of 6,195 votes which was 3.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KECJ had a vote share of 45.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T. M. Jacob of KECJ won in this seat defeating M.J.Jacob of CPIM by a margin of 157 votes which was 0.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KECJ had a vote share of 47.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes in 85. Piravom Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Piravom are: M Ashish (BJP), Dr Sindhumol Jacob (KCM), Anoop Jacob (KCJ), C N Mukundan (SUCOIC), Renju P B (IND), Sindhumol C (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.6%, while it was 79.37% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 85. Piravom constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 137. In 2011 there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

85. Piravom constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Amballoor, Edakkattuvayal, Chottanikkara, Mulanthuruthy and Thiruvankulam Panchayat in Kanayannur Taluk and Elanji, Koothattukulam, Maneed, Pampakuda, Piravom, Ramamangalam and Thirumarady Panchayats in Muvattupuzha Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Piravom is 292 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Piravom is: 9°53’44.9"N 76°28’47.6"E.

