Piriyapatna Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Periyapatna): JD(S) Candidate K Mahadeva Wins

Live Status JD(S) K. Mahadeva Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Periyapatna (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mysore Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,77,072 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 89,469 are male, 87,551 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.8 and the approximate literacy rate is 71%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,088 votes (1.53%) securing 45.52% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.89%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 879 votes (0.75%) registering 32.77% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.98%.