karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Piriyapattana Town Municipal Council Election Results 2018: Victory for JDS, Bags 14 Seats
Karnataka Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. Live results of Piriyapattana Town Municipal Council elections 2018.
The elections results for 105 Urban Local Bodies in Karnataka including three city corporations are being announced on September 3, 2018.
The Town Municipal Council of Piriyapattana went to the polls on August 31, 2018 and the election results are being declared on September 3, 2018. Click/tap here for live results and updates of the Piriyapattana Town Municipal Council election results 2018. A total of 105 Urban Local Bodies across 24 districts of Karnataka went to the polls that registered an average voting percentage of 63.8%.Voting was held for three Municipal Corporations, 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats. Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the three corners of this triangular contest.In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the (JDS) are in the fray for the 103 Urban Local Bodies and 814 candidates contested for the 135 wards across the three city corporations. Congress contested in all 135, BJP in 130 and JDS in 129.Full list of all municipal bodies that went to the polls: Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur.City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda.Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-Belluru, Khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.Click/tap here for live results and complete coverage of Karnataka Municipal Elections 2018
