Pitted against CM Shivraj, Arun Yadav Fears Booths May Get Captured; Wants EC to Deploy Central Forces

Congress candidate and former Union Minister Arun Yadav, who is in an eyeball-to-eyeball contest with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budni, on Thursday asked Chief Electoral Office of MP to declare Budni a hypersensitive constituency.Yadav demanded CCTVs at polling booths, video taping of polling, deployment of Central forces two days prior to voting and special observer from outside the state as, according to him, CM Shivraj was set to lose the polls and the BJP may indulge in irregularities during voting.The former MPCC president pointed at a list of 63 polling booths where the Congress only got a handful of votes in the previous election and the lion’s share of votes went to Chouhan. “We can’t rule out the possibility of booth capturing by the BJP and local musclemen,” claimed Yadav.He also demanded that no government staffer posted in Budni be involved in the poll processes. “We would forward the complaint to Election Commission of India as well,” Yadav said.Earlier in the day, Yadav alleged that Budni, which continues to be the constituency of three-time chief minister and five time MP, lacks basic amenities. “I visited in 200 villages and realised that roads are pathetic, there are no arrangements for water and electricity and the pensions are not received in time,” he said.The Congress leader alleged that thousands of acres of farmland was snatched by the administration at throwaway prices and given away to private industries in the region and these manufacturing failed tooffer jobs to the local youth.Referring to the viral videos in which locals are seen slamming Chouhan’s wife Sadhna and son Kartikeya for a dearth of basic amenities, Yadav said that people of Budni often approach him and narrate similar ordeal.