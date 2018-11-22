English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pitted against CM Shivraj, Arun Yadav Fears Booths May Get Captured; Wants EC to Deploy Central Forces
Congress candidate Arun Yadav also demanded CCTVs at polling booths and a special observer from outside Madhya Pradesh to monitor the polls.
File photo of Congress leader Arun Yadav. (Twitter photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Congress candidate and former Union Minister Arun Yadav, who is in an eyeball-to-eyeball contest with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budni, on Thursday asked Chief Electoral Office of MP to declare Budni a hypersensitive constituency.
Yadav demanded CCTVs at polling booths, video taping of polling, deployment of Central forces two days prior to voting and special observer from outside the state as, according to him, CM Shivraj was set to lose the polls and the BJP may indulge in irregularities during voting.
The former MPCC president pointed at a list of 63 polling booths where the Congress only got a handful of votes in the previous election and the lion’s share of votes went to Chouhan. “We can’t rule out the possibility of booth capturing by the BJP and local musclemen,” claimed Yadav.
He also demanded that no government staffer posted in Budni be involved in the poll processes. “We would forward the complaint to Election Commission of India as well,” Yadav said.
Earlier in the day, Yadav alleged that Budni, which continues to be the constituency of three-time chief minister and five time MP, lacks basic amenities. “I visited in 200 villages and realised that roads are pathetic, there are no arrangements for water and electricity and the pensions are not received in time,” he said.
The Congress leader alleged that thousands of acres of farmland was snatched by the administration at throwaway prices and given away to private industries in the region and these manufacturing failed to
offer jobs to the local youth.
Referring to the viral videos in which locals are seen slamming Chouhan’s wife Sadhna and son Kartikeya for a dearth of basic amenities, Yadav said that people of Budni often approach him and narrate similar ordeal.
Yadav demanded CCTVs at polling booths, video taping of polling, deployment of Central forces two days prior to voting and special observer from outside the state as, according to him, CM Shivraj was set to lose the polls and the BJP may indulge in irregularities during voting.
The former MPCC president pointed at a list of 63 polling booths where the Congress only got a handful of votes in the previous election and the lion’s share of votes went to Chouhan. “We can’t rule out the possibility of booth capturing by the BJP and local musclemen,” claimed Yadav.
He also demanded that no government staffer posted in Budni be involved in the poll processes. “We would forward the complaint to Election Commission of India as well,” Yadav said.
Earlier in the day, Yadav alleged that Budni, which continues to be the constituency of three-time chief minister and five time MP, lacks basic amenities. “I visited in 200 villages and realised that roads are pathetic, there are no arrangements for water and electricity and the pensions are not received in time,” he said.
The Congress leader alleged that thousands of acres of farmland was snatched by the administration at throwaway prices and given away to private industries in the region and these manufacturing failed to
offer jobs to the local youth.
Referring to the viral videos in which locals are seen slamming Chouhan’s wife Sadhna and son Kartikeya for a dearth of basic amenities, Yadav said that people of Budni often approach him and narrate similar ordeal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- Tigers Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer is a Very Poor Take on Idealism
- Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review: A Decent Budget Android Smartphone For Starters
- Claudio Ranieri's Task at Struggling Fulham: Getting Back to Basics
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...