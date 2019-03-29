English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pitted Against Uncle Shivpal, Firozabad MP Has a Piece of Advice on How to Treat Young Ones
Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav is the son of Shivpal's estranged cousin — SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.
File photo of Akshay Yadav
Loading...
Firozabad (UP): Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav, who is pitted against his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Friday said "elders should bless the young ones".
Akshay Yadav is the SP-BSP combine candidate from Firozabad which will go to polls in third phase of the general elections.
"The elders need to bless the young ones and he should also do so," the MP said when asked to comment on the ensuing 'chacha bhatija' (uncle-nephew) contest on the seat.
"He (Shivpal) made one nephew chief minister, while the other is contesting for MP's post, he should also be blessed," he said.
"The people of Firozabad had elected me MP in 2014, bestowing their love on me... and party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also extended full support.. we are contesting on the issue of development," Akshay Yadav stressed.
The BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the seat.
Shivpal Singh Yadav, who founded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) after falling apart with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced his candidature from Firozabad.
Akshay Yadav is the son of Shivpal's estranged cousin — SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.
During the Yadav family feud in 2016, Ram Gopal had sided with Akhilesh.
The Lok Sabha polls will take place in seven phases between April 18 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Akshay Yadav is the SP-BSP combine candidate from Firozabad which will go to polls in third phase of the general elections.
"The elders need to bless the young ones and he should also do so," the MP said when asked to comment on the ensuing 'chacha bhatija' (uncle-nephew) contest on the seat.
"He (Shivpal) made one nephew chief minister, while the other is contesting for MP's post, he should also be blessed," he said.
"The people of Firozabad had elected me MP in 2014, bestowing their love on me... and party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also extended full support.. we are contesting on the issue of development," Akshay Yadav stressed.
The BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the seat.
Shivpal Singh Yadav, who founded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) after falling apart with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced his candidature from Firozabad.
Akshay Yadav is the son of Shivpal's estranged cousin — SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.
During the Yadav family feud in 2016, Ram Gopal had sided with Akhilesh.
The Lok Sabha polls will take place in seven phases between April 18 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results