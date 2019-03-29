Pitted Against Uncle Shivpal, Firozabad MP Has a Piece of Advice on How to Treat Young Ones

Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav, who is pitted against his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Friday said "elders should bless the young ones".Akshay Yadav is the SP-BSP combine candidate from Firozabad which will go to polls in third phase of the general elections."The elders need to bless the young ones and he should also do so," the MP said when asked to comment on the ensuing 'chacha bhatija' (uncle-nephew) contest on the seat."He (Shivpal) made one nephew chief minister, while the other is contesting for MP's post, he should also be blessed," he said."The people of Firozabad had elected me MP in 2014, bestowing their love on me... and party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also extended full support.. we are contesting on the issue of development," Akshay Yadav stressed.The BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the seat.Shivpal Singh Yadav, who founded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) after falling apart with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced his candidature from Firozabad.Akshay Yadav is the son of Shivpal's estranged cousin — SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.During the Yadav family feud in 2016, Ram Gopal had sided with Akhilesh.The Lok Sabha polls will take place in seven phases between April 18 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.