Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Go-to Man Who Handled Many Portfolios, Gets Railways & Commerce Ministries

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Go-to Man Who Handled Many Portfolios, Gets Railways & Commerce Ministries
Piyush Goyal has held several portfolios in the Narendra Modi government. He will now take charge of the Railways and Commerce Ministries.
Piyush Goyal, has been given charge of the Railways and Commerce ministries in the brand new Modi cabinet.
Goyal has held several portfolios in the Narendra Modi government. Apart from being the minister of Railways, he was also appointed the interim finance minister and presented the 2019 budget.
A chartered accountant by profession, Goyal worked as an investment banker before becoming member of Rajya Sabha. Following the footsteps of his father, he joined the BJP in 1984. During the course of his political journey with the saffron party, he occupied many important positions. He was also the member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.
At present, he is the member of Rajya Sabha. Prior to it, he served as the national treasurer of the party, just like his father. Goyal was also the chairperson of Information Communication Campaign Committee of the party. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he looked after all the advertising campaigns and the social media. He was also given the charge of publicity and campaign during the general elections of 1991. He played a key role in the party publicity.
Well-informed on economic issues, Goyal held the position of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence while he was a Rajya Sabha member. He also participated in many economic discourses in the Parliament and was appointed as the BJP secretary in Mumbai.
Goyal also served as a member of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. He pursued the OPM (Owner/President Management) programme and also participated in leadership programmes at Yale University in 2011, in Oxford University in 2012 and in Princeton University in 2013.
#NewsAlert -- Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) takes the oath of office.#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/Kky5FsTeKB— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
