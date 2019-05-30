Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Go-to Man Who Handled Many Portfolios, Joins Modi Cabinet 2.0

Piyush Goyal has held several portfolios in the Narendra Modi government. He is the current minister of Railways and was also appointed the interim finance minister and presented the 2019 budget.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Go-to Man Who Handled Many Portfolios, Joins Modi Cabinet 2.0
File photo of finance minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Former minister for coal, Piyush Goyal, has been sworn-in as part of the brand new cabinet of the Narendra Modi government. Goyal has held several portfolios in the Narendra Modi government. Apart from being the minister of Railways, he was also appointed the interim finance minister and presented the 2019 budget.

A chartered accountant by profession, Goyal worked as an investment banker before becoming member of Rajya Sabha. Following the footsteps of his father, he joined the BJP in 1984. During the course of his political journey with the saffron party, he occupied many important positions. He was also the member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

At present, he is the member of Rajya Sabha. Prior to it, he served as the national treasurer of the party, just like his father. Goyal was also the chairperson of Information Communication Campaign Committee of the party. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he looked after all the advertising campaigns and the social media. He was also given the charge of publicity and campaign during the general elections of 1991. He played a key role in the party publicity.

Well-informed on economic issues, Goyal held the position of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence while he was a Rajya Sabha member. He also participated in many economic discourses in the Parliament and was appointed as the BJP secretary in Mumbai.

Goyal also served as a member of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. He pursued the OPM (Owner/President Management) programme and also participated in leadership programmes at Yale University in 2011, in Oxford University in 2012 and in Princeton University in 2013.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram