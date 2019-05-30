Piyush Goyal, BJP’s Go-to Man Who Handled Many Portfolios, Joins Modi Cabinet 2.0

Former minister for coal, Piyush Goyal, has been sworn-in as part of the brand new cabinet of the Narendra Modi government. Goyal has held several portfolios in the Narendra Modi government. Apart from being the minister of Railways, he was also appointed the interim finance minister and presented the 2019 budget.A chartered accountant by profession, Goyal worked as an investment banker before becoming member of Rajya Sabha. Following the footsteps of his father, he joined the BJP in 1984. During the course of his political journey with the saffron party, he occupied many important positions. He was also the member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.At present, he is the member of Rajya Sabha. Prior to it, he served as the national treasurer of the party, just like his father. Goyal was also the chairperson of Information Communication Campaign Committee of the party. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he looked after all the advertising campaigns and the social media. He was also given the charge of publicity and campaign during the general elections of 1991. He played a key role in the party publicity.Well-informed on economic issues, Goyal held the position of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence while he was a Rajya Sabha member. He also participated in many economic discourses in the Parliament and was appointed as the BJP secretary in Mumbai.Goyal also served as a member of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. He pursued the OPM (Owner/President Management) programme and also participated in leadership programmes at Yale University in 2011, in Oxford University in 2012 and in Princeton University in 2013.