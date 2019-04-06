Piyush Goyal Returns Rahul's 'Advani Kicked Out' Fire, Taunts Him Over 'Wink from Lok Sabha Chair'

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for saying that BJP veteran LK Advani was "kicked out by his student Narendra Modi". The Union minister raked up Gandhi's wink in the Parliament after hugging the prime minister. He said that such acts have exposed the grand old leaders, who have forgotten India's culture that teach us to respect elder."Congress is completely disgruntled. They are using any word that comes to their mind, no matter how unparliamentary it is. First he (Gandhi) hugs, then he sits on the chair and winks at his colleagues. This shows the true face to the grand old party. Our culture teaches us to respect elders. But they have clearly forgotten their manners," he said.Goyal's reaction came in response to the Congress leader repeated attack on the prime minister. "Narendra Modi ji talks about Hinduism and he forget the most important teaching — the value of a guru. Advani ji was his guru. But look what has happened to him now. Advani ji has been pushed out of the stage," Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI in Haridwar. A day earlier, he had made the same comment in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.Gandhi had hugged Modi in Parliament during a debate on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, but was later seen winking while looking at his colleagues. Th act drew sharp criticism from all quarters. Goa BJP spokesman Dattaprasad Naik even went ahead to call Gandhi a "loafer"."Rahul Gandhi, who does not have substance or understanding of the issues related to the people of India, had to resort to hugging the PM in the temple of democracy and then winking like a loafer," he had said.The Congress president was again caught winking in January this year during a Rafale debate in Parliament. The debate on the fighter deal was initiated at the request of the grand old part and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman came up with a two-hour long reply. But Gandhi's wink again became the talk of the day."It shows how serious is the Congress president about his claims on Rafale deal. He knows his allegations are bereft of facts. His behaviour shows he has no respect for the constitutional institutions. This can be done only by a leader who has borrowed party presidency by virtue of birth in a particular family," BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni had said.BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the winking video on his Twitter account and said: "Rahul Gandhi 'winks' again... This time during the all serious debate on #Rafale. He surely needs help!"