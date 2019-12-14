Take the pledge to vote

128 Days and Counting: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's Detention Extended by Three Months

The stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was first slapped against him on September 17, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that the NC leader was detained illegally.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
128 Days and Counting: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's Detention Extended by Three Months
(Illustration by Mir Suhail)

Srinagar: The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state.

The stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was first slapped against him on September 17, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that the NC leader was detained illegally.

The National Conference chairman has been booked under the 'public order' provision of the PSA which allows that a person can be kept inside jail from three to six months without a trial, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

whatsapp

