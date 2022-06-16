Plan B(engal): BJP, RSS Leaders Meet in Delhi, Decide to Focus on Youth, Labourers, Organisation

A group of top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party from West Bengal and selected Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries met in the national capital on Thursday to chalk out a roadmap for strengthening the saffron party for the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

The meeting, though termed “routine” by some of the attendees, assumes significance as BJP and RSS affiliates have decided to work more closely and strategically to ensure the organisation gets strengthened in the state where the opposition party alleges its workers are facing atrocities at the hands of the TMC.

BJP president JP Nadda visited Bengal last week and state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar and other leaders met him on Thursday morning. “There were many issues that we wanted to discuss and seek his advice and help on and thus we met him,” stated Majumdar.

The plan

Informed sources said that the BJP has decided to train the next generation so that it can carry forward the work of the party effectively. “Everyone seemed to be on board about giving more posts and responsibilities to youngsters. This is the beginning of building a strong foundation of the party in the years to come,” stated a source.

He added that RSS affiliates will be more active and “help friends in the BJP” to enable them to work effectively, with the role of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad becoming more defined in the state.

“The communists ruled Bengal and strengthened themselves via labour unions. Mamata Banerjee did the same while doing nothing for the labour class. BMS that is already active in the state will work more effectively among them. It is going to be tough to break the system but it is not impossible as people are looking at the BJP as an alternative,” said the source.

Youngsters are another bloc that the party is eyeing. Sources stated that it is from the ABVP that a new line of leaders will emerge. “The communists and TMC had ruled the universities for long. Students started accepting the ABVP despite strong resistance from the government. We hope to work among students and open their minds to other ideologies and ideas as well,” the source added.

Morale boosters

The Bengal BJP team seems energised by the frequent visits of the top leadership.

“Nadda ji and Amit Shah ji had come and made frequent visits here. It shows how important we are to them. The BJP is stronger in Bengal than it ever was. We cannot lose it. These visits are going to continue to give us support and keep the morale high,” added a senior party leader.

