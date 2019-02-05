LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Plane First, Then Chopper And Finally Road: How 'Sanyasi' Yogi Reached Purulia in Bengal for Poll Rally

Finally, after making it to the rally venue in Bengal, Adityanath said there could be nothing more shameful for a democracy than a chief minister sitting on a dharna.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Plane First, Then Chopper And Finally Road: How 'Sanyasi' Yogi Reached Purulia in Bengal for Poll Rally
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday (Image: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi/Lucknow: Undeterred by the denial of permission to land his chopper in Bengal for addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit the road and entered Purulia through BJP-ruled Bokaro in Jharkhand.

On his way to Purulia, Adityanath said the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government was embroiled in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities and hence, not letting a ‘sanyasi’ like him to come to the state.

Finally, after making it to the rally venue in Bengal, Adityanath said there could be nothing more shameful for a democracy than a chief minister sitting on a dharna.

He was referring to the sit-in that Banerjee has launched in Kolkata to protest the CBI’s move against the city police commissioner Rajiv Kumar in a chit fund scam case.

Earlier, an aide of Adityanath said, “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is going to Ranchi by flight. He will then proceed to Bokaro in a chopper from where he is likely to reach Purulia by road.”

Speaking to News18, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi likened the attitude of the Bengal chief minister to a dictator.

“This is out of fear of BJP and Adityanath’s popularity. Banerjee should not forget that her government will not be there forever. She has an absolute dictator-like nature. She should not forget what people did to Indira Gandhi who had imposed an Emergency in the country. I am sure the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

On Monday, Adityanath in a tweet, had called Banerjee, “who got BJP workers killed in political violence and stood by corrupt people, desperate”.

On Sunday too, the West Bengal government had barred Adityanath’s chopper from landing in South Dinajpur district where he was scheduled to address a rally titled ‘save the democracy’.

The BJP then accused the Trinamool Congress government of pursuing a politics of vendetta.
Adityanath had also slammed the Banerjee-led government and said the Bengal chief minister’s days in power were now numbered.

“The Trinamool government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security,” Adityanath said, while addressing the rally via audio link.​

