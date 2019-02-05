English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Plane First, Then Chopper And Finally Road: How 'Sanyasi' Yogi Reached Purulia in Bengal for Poll Rally
Finally, after making it to the rally venue in Bengal, Adityanath said there could be nothing more shameful for a democracy than a chief minister sitting on a dharna.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi/Lucknow: Undeterred by the denial of permission to land his chopper in Bengal for addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit the road and entered Purulia through BJP-ruled Bokaro in Jharkhand.
On his way to Purulia, Adityanath said the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government was embroiled in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities and hence, not letting a ‘sanyasi’ like him to come to the state.
Finally, after making it to the rally venue in Bengal, Adityanath said there could be nothing more shameful for a democracy than a chief minister sitting on a dharna.
He was referring to the sit-in that Banerjee has launched in Kolkata to protest the CBI’s move against the city police commissioner Rajiv Kumar in a chit fund scam case.
Earlier, an aide of Adityanath said, “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is going to Ranchi by flight. He will then proceed to Bokaro in a chopper from where he is likely to reach Purulia by road.”
Speaking to News18, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi likened the attitude of the Bengal chief minister to a dictator.
“This is out of fear of BJP and Adityanath’s popularity. Banerjee should not forget that her government will not be there forever. She has an absolute dictator-like nature. She should not forget what people did to Indira Gandhi who had imposed an Emergency in the country. I am sure the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”
On Monday, Adityanath in a tweet, had called Banerjee, “who got BJP workers killed in political violence and stood by corrupt people, desperate”.
On Sunday too, the West Bengal government had barred Adityanath’s chopper from landing in South Dinajpur district where he was scheduled to address a rally titled ‘save the democracy’.
The BJP then accused the Trinamool Congress government of pursuing a politics of vendetta.
Adityanath had also slammed the Banerjee-led government and said the Bengal chief minister’s days in power were now numbered.
“The Trinamool government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security,” Adityanath said, while addressing the rally via audio link.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On his way to Purulia, Adityanath said the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government was embroiled in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities and hence, not letting a ‘sanyasi’ like him to come to the state.
Finally, after making it to the rally venue in Bengal, Adityanath said there could be nothing more shameful for a democracy than a chief minister sitting on a dharna.
He was referring to the sit-in that Banerjee has launched in Kolkata to protest the CBI’s move against the city police commissioner Rajiv Kumar in a chit fund scam case.
Earlier, an aide of Adityanath said, “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is going to Ranchi by flight. He will then proceed to Bokaro in a chopper from where he is likely to reach Purulia by road.”
Speaking to News18, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi likened the attitude of the Bengal chief minister to a dictator.
“This is out of fear of BJP and Adityanath’s popularity. Banerjee should not forget that her government will not be there forever. She has an absolute dictator-like nature. She should not forget what people did to Indira Gandhi who had imposed an Emergency in the country. I am sure the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”
On Monday, Adityanath in a tweet, had called Banerjee, “who got BJP workers killed in political violence and stood by corrupt people, desperate”.
On Sunday too, the West Bengal government had barred Adityanath’s chopper from landing in South Dinajpur district where he was scheduled to address a rally titled ‘save the democracy’.
The BJP then accused the Trinamool Congress government of pursuing a politics of vendetta.
Adityanath had also slammed the Banerjee-led government and said the Bengal chief minister’s days in power were now numbered.
“The Trinamool government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security,” Adityanath said, while addressing the rally via audio link.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results