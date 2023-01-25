A day after he tweeted to condemn a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a ‘dangerous precedent’, Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony quit the party on Wednesday, slamming “intolerant calls” to retract his statement.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, Anil Antony — who was part of the Congress’s social media cell in Kerala — also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as he cited “abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love”.

“By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit,” Anil Antony said as he called out the top brass of the party.

On Tuesday, Anil Antony had called the BBC a state-sponsored channel with a “long history of prejudices against India”, while slamming a two-part series focusing on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, his view did not go down well with the Kerala Congress which announced that the documentary would be screened in different parts of the state.

As Anil Antony quit the Congress, support poured in from several quarters, including the BJP.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter to say the resignation was due to the ‘intolerance’ shown by the Congress, while Shehzad Poonawalla — who too was forced to exit the Congress after questioning the candidature of Rahul Gandhi — called it a ‘déjà vu’ moment.

असहिष्णुता intolerance क्या होती है ये देखिए कांग्रेस के नेता ए के एंटनी के बेटे @anilkantony ने ट्वीट कि BBC को कोई अधिकार नहीं भारत में दखल का इस ट्वीट के बाद कांग्रेसियों ने फ़ोन करके गालियाँ देनी और धमकियाँ देनी शुरू कर दी अनिल एंटनी ने कांग्रेस से इस्तीफ़ा दे दिया pic.twitter.com/HRBaNyjHcI — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 25, 2023

My dear friend Anil Antony’s resignation from Congress is dejavu for me. Nothing has changed in Congress since I was forced out for speaking against dynasty. Congress has an emergency, intolerant mindset & it pretends to be a torchbearer of free speech! Pehle Congress Jodo — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 25, 2023

Apart from politicians, several journalists and political commentators also slammed the Congress for not allowing different views to bloom.

Sorry you had to go through this @anilkantony. Glad you closed this chapter. Onwards & upwards ahead! My best wishes… https://t.co/N0PWXxW8aT— Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) January 25, 2023

Have always maintained - these enthu cutlet trolls of the congress will pull the party down - same was the case when @ShashiTharoor contested .. now with @anilkantony— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) January 25, 2023

Well done Anil ! Thank you for exposing this planned negativity being spread by Cong under the cover of Bharat Jodo Yatra.. https://t.co/ByIhhy4tsJ— Tuhin A. Sinha तुहिन सिन्हा (@tuhins) January 25, 2023

So @RahulGandhi ‘s hate factory has consumed one more victim - Nafrat Chodo - practise what u preach Rahul! https://t.co/bT0jf2qSJi— Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) January 25, 2023

This is the problem with Rahul Gandhi , he can never wield authority as the Coterie will never allow that. https://t.co/RdyVyN5Gs6— kishore k swamy 🇮🇳 (@sansbarrier) January 25, 2023

The BBC documentary, which looks into allegations linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been slammed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative". The Opposition, however, has accused the Centre of blocking several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

