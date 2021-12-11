‘Planning to Turn Kolkata Into Pakistan?’ Bengal BJP President’s Jibe at TMC Sparks Controversy

Ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, it’s political parties seem to be attempting polarisation in the state. BJP Bengal President Sukanto Majumder recently said that the ruling TMC in West Bengal is trying to “turn Kolkata into Pakistan”.

Speaking to News 18, Sukanto Majumder said, “What was the Calcutta demography during 1947 is not the same … it has changed. Now there are rallies for Rohingyas. In Kolkata there are 63 wards where minorities are a deciding factor. TMC mayor Firhad Hakim once stated (that it is a) ‘mini Pakistan’. My question is, what is there plan? Are they planning to make (a) Pakistan?”

The statement by the BJP Bengal President, right before the before the corporation polls, has created a controversy.

In response, TMC senior MP Saugata Roy said, “This is dangerous…how can he say this? He is trying to incite communal tension here, which is not right.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, of the 144 wards, the BJP was ahead of around 50 wards. But in the 2021 assembly polls in the state, the BJP only got lead in 12 wards out of the 144 wards.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation election is due on December 19 and all parties have come up with their manifestos. The TMC has named there manifesto as ‘Kolkata 10 Diganta’. From providing toilets for women for the first time to giving zero blockage to drain, the TMC came up with variety in their vision.

This statement of BJP State President has sparked a controversy and sources said that the TMC might approach the Election Commission regarding the matter.

