English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banter and More: What Rahul Told Priyanka When They Bumped Into Each Other at Kanpur Airport
In the video Rahul Gandhi posted on Facebook, the Congress president is seen pulling his Priyanka Gandhi's leg about her travel choices.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party's General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kanpur Airport today.
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid the non-stop rallies and political clashes, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a moment of sibling banter on Saturday when they bumped into each other at Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress president and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary were both headed to separate meetings on the last day of campaigning before the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
In the video Rahul Gandhi posted on Facebook, the Congress president jokingly said with his arm wrapped around his sister, “Let me tell you. Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I’m doing massive, massive long flights and going in a little helicopter like that, squeezed up. And my sister is doing short flights, and is going in a big helicopter…”
The Congress-in-charge for UP East laughed, playfully struck his hand and said, That is not true. That’s not true. I had an hour flight.”
“But I love her,” Rahul Gandhi quickly quipped in the end before momentarily parting ways with Vadra. The two leaders were then seen obliging to the airport staff’s request for a photograph.
Rahul Gandhi is slated to hold rallies in Congress’ bastion seats of Raebareili and Amethi while Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Unnao and address public rallies in Barabanki and Dewa.
In the video Rahul Gandhi posted on Facebook, the Congress president jokingly said with his arm wrapped around his sister, “Let me tell you. Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I’m doing massive, massive long flights and going in a little helicopter like that, squeezed up. And my sister is doing short flights, and is going in a big helicopter…”
The Congress-in-charge for UP East laughed, playfully struck his hand and said, That is not true. That’s not true. I had an hour flight.”
“But I love her,” Rahul Gandhi quickly quipped in the end before momentarily parting ways with Vadra. The two leaders were then seen obliging to the airport staff’s request for a photograph.
Rahul Gandhi is slated to hold rallies in Congress’ bastion seats of Raebareili and Amethi while Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Unnao and address public rallies in Barabanki and Dewa.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farah Khan Asks Malaika Arora Who Clicked Her Underwater Pics?
- Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Talent' Judges
- Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo Trial Postponed by 3 Months, to Now Take Place on September 9
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Hrithik Roshan: My Biggest Challenge Has Been to Ensure That I Never Give Up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results