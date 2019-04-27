Banter and More: What Rahul Told Priyanka When They Bumped Into Each Other at Kanpur Airport

Amid the non-stop rallies and political clashes, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a moment of sibling banter on Saturday when they bumped into each other at Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress president and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary were both headed to separate meetings on the last day of campaigning before the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.In the video Rahul Gandhi posted on Facebook, the Congress president jokingly said with his arm wrapped around his sister, “Let me tell you. Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I’m doing massive, massive long flights and going in a little helicopter like that, squeezed up. And my sister is doing short flights, and is going in a big helicopter…”The Congress-in-charge for UP East laughed, playfully struck his hand and said, That is not true. That’s not true. I had an hour flight.”“But I love her,” Rahul Gandhi quickly quipped in the end before momentarily parting ways with Vadra. The two leaders were then seen obliging to the airport staff’s request for a photograph.Rahul Gandhi is slated to hold rallies in Congress’ bastion seats of Raebareili and Amethi while Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Unnao and address public rallies in Barabanki and Dewa.