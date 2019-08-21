‘Playing Victim card’: YSR Congress Hits out at Naidu over his 'Man-Made Floods' Remark

Amaravati: Hitting out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on floods and his submerged house, the ruling YRS Congress leadership said the former CM was only trying to politicise the issue and play a victim card.

Senior YSRC functionary Ambati Rambabu said, “Naidu’s remarks that the floods were man-made and aimed at inundating his river-front house are amateurish and lacks comprehension. He left the capital when the flood fury was at its peak and returned after it receded… He speaks as if the floods were created by the government to maroon the illegal structure in which he is living... There are specific norms as to when crest gates should be opened and at what level. All this was followed by the official machinery. Naidu is trying to play the sympathy card for no valid reason.”

On Tuesday, Naidu alleged the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government intentionally delayed the release of the Krishna water from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects in order to sink his house. He also claimed that the floods could have been avoided had the water been released earlier.

Regarding the controversy over the chief minister refusing to light a ceremonial lamp ahead of a function in the United States, Rambabu said, “The norm there is to use an electronic lamp, especially in an auditorium, that he refused to take part in.”

“The issue was blown out of proportion by TDP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The same leaders had remained silent when the previous Naidu-led TDP government was demolishing temples and places of worship in the name of building a new capital,” Rambabu added.

When asked about Minister for Municipal Affairs Botsa Satyanrayana hinting at a possible shifting of the new capital city from Amaravati, he said, “The minister was only repeating what the Sivaramakrishnan Committee has said about the building the capital formation and nowhere, did he mention about status of the capital city. It was only a section of media that has been circulating it."

