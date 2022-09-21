As senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kochi in Kerala on Wednesday, a petition seeking to regulate the yatra for causing traffic issues was filed in the Kerala High Court.

Advocate K Vijayan, the petitioner, sought directions to allow the yatra to occupy only half of the road, leaving the other half free for unencumbered movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The petitioner filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction for the yatra to not obstruct traffic while it was underway, alleging that it was blocking roads and traffic movement for hoursga.

According to the petition, Gandhi and the crowd of people accompanying him were occupying whole stretches of public roads with a minimum length of one kilometer. “The movement of the public and vehicles are totally blocked for hours together and public are unable to have their movements” the petition stated.

Gandhi on Wednesday resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Madavana near Kochi after paying floral tributes to social reformer Sri Narayana Guru. The Wayanad MP was accompanied by Congress leader Sachin Pilot, among others, as he began the 14th day of the yatra.

The second leg of the yatra for the day will begin at 5 pm from the Kalamassery municipal office and conclude at the Paravoor junction. The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering a distance of 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

(With PTI inputs)

