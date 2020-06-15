Plea Filed in Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeking Postponement of Rajya Sabha Polls

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur seeking postponement of the Rajya Sabha polls for three seats in the state on grounds that the state assembly is not currently at full strength since 24 bypolls are due.

The polling for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats is due in Madhya Pradesh on June 19. However, with the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs in March and the demise of one MLA each from the Congress and the BJP, 24 seats are vacant in the assembly and bypolls are due in all these seats.

The court has admitted the plea and the matter is listed for hearing on Tuesday.

Dr Aman Sharma, a social activist from Indore who moved the PIL through his lawyer Abhinav Dhanotkar, told News18 that the Rajya Sabha polls should be deferred as over 1/10th of the House is not represented due to vacant seats and these seats should be filled up first.

As per Section 152 of the Representation of the People Act, the members of the assembly are electors and if 24 seats remain vacant, these constituencies are deprived of the right to vote or have representation in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Sharma said that one of the MLAs has tested positive for coronavirus and the Election Commission has allowed him to exercise his franchise while putting on PPE kit but this doesn’t seem proper in accordance with the protocol.

He also said the notification for Rajya Sabha polls was issued on March 6 when the assembly had 230 members, which has reduced to 206, thus requiring a fresh notification.

Congress’s Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya and BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are in the fray in the RS election.