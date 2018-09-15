English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plea for Release of Rajiv Gandhi Killers Not Sent to Centre Yet, Says TN Raj Bhavan
The Governor further stated that a decision on the issue would be taken in accordance with the Constitutional values of the nation, and will take place in a “fair and just manner.”
Nalini (R) was first awarded death sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Loading...
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Friday, has denied a section of media reports alleging that he had forwarded the State Govermnment’s recommendation to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the central government.
The Governor further stated that a decision on the issue would be taken in accordance with the Constitutional values, and will be undertaken in a “just and fair manner.”
Taking cognizance of the issue, a statement has been issued by the Raj Bhavan that sought to clarify how no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter.
"A section of media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," it reads.
Also, some television channels have been riding on this "assumption" and holding debates, it said.
"It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues," the statement by Joint Director-Public Relations of the Raj Bhavan said.
Taking note of the fact that voluminous records on the matter were being received from the state government, the Raj Bhavan said court judgments on connected matters were handed over to it only on September 14.
"All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution," the Raj Bhavan said.
On September 9, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended the release of all the seven Rajiv case convicts, including Nalini and her husband Sriharan alias Murugan.
All the seven prisoners are in jail since 1991.
Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991. Fourteen others, including Dhanu, the assassin, were also killed.
Tamil outfits on Friday claimed that Purohit had sent the recommendation to the Centre for its advice and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi announced a protest demonstration on September 26 in this regard.
The Governor further stated that a decision on the issue would be taken in accordance with the Constitutional values, and will be undertaken in a “just and fair manner.”
Taking cognizance of the issue, a statement has been issued by the Raj Bhavan that sought to clarify how no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter.
"A section of media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," it reads.
Also, some television channels have been riding on this "assumption" and holding debates, it said.
"It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues," the statement by Joint Director-Public Relations of the Raj Bhavan said.
Taking note of the fact that voluminous records on the matter were being received from the state government, the Raj Bhavan said court judgments on connected matters were handed over to it only on September 14.
"All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution," the Raj Bhavan said.
On September 9, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended the release of all the seven Rajiv case convicts, including Nalini and her husband Sriharan alias Murugan.
All the seven prisoners are in jail since 1991.
Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991. Fourteen others, including Dhanu, the assassin, were also killed.
Tamil outfits on Friday claimed that Purohit had sent the recommendation to the Centre for its advice and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi announced a protest demonstration on September 26 in this regard.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan is Sweating Hard As He Prepares for the New Season, See Pic
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched in Nepal at NPR 46.75 Lakh
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Quirky Wedding Invite will Leave You in Splits
- Steve Smith Marries Long Time Girlfriend Dani Willis
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
Loading...
Loading...