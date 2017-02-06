Plea in SC to Stay Sasikala's Swearing-in till Verdict in Disproportionate Assets Case
Even as preparations are in full swing for AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the same till the judgement in a disproportionate assets case involving her is decided.
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLAs’ meeting where she was elected the AIADMK Legislative Party leader in Chennai on January 5. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Even as preparations are in full swing for AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the same till the judgment in a disproportionate assets case involving her is decided.
Also Read: Sasikala Elevation in Focus as SC to Deliver Verdict in DA Case Next Week
Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, a social organisation from Tamil Nadu, has moved the PIL in the apex court.
The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at Madras University and the party is waiting for the Governor's response.
Earlier in the day, amid a storm of criticism of Sasikala's ascension to the chief ministerial post, British doctor Richard Beale sought to dissipate all the rumours surrounding the late CM J Jayalalithaa's death and said that "nothing strange happened" during the course of the treatment.
Both were accused in the disproportionate assets case and were convicted by a trial court in Bengaluru, though the Karnataka High court later reversed the order. The matter in now pending in the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court on Monday said that it would deliver its verdict in the case within a week.
Jayalalithaa and Sasikala met in the 1980s and instantly hit it off. She had come in contact with Jayalalithaa in the 1980s as a video company owner, getting the leader’s various events covered.
Also Read: Who is Sasikala? Meet the New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Hailing from a humble background, 'Chinnamma', as Sasikala is known in her circles, gradually gained acceptance in Poes Garden.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
- PV Sindhu Vulnerable on Counter-attack, Says Vimal Kumar
- When Ziva Wanted to Hug MS Dhoni During CSK's Game Against KXIP
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show
- KTM RC390 Takes on Royal Enfield Standard 350 in a Tug-of-War [Video]