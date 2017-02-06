Plea in SC to Stay Sasikala's Swearing-in till Verdict in Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi: Even as preparations are in full swing for AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the same till the judgment in a disproportionate assets case involving her is decided.

Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, a social organisation from Tamil Nadu, has moved the PIL in the apex court.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at Madras University and the party is waiting for the Governor's response.

Earlier in the day, amid a storm of criticism of Sasikala's ascension to the chief ministerial post, British doctor Richard Beale sought to dissipate all the rumours surrounding the late CM J Jayalalithaa's death and said that "nothing strange happened" during the course of the treatment.

The case was filed in 1996 after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint against Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1996, for allegedly amassing unaccounted wealth. Sasikala is accused No. 2 in the case.

Both were accused in the disproportionate assets case and were convicted by a trial court in Bengaluru, though the Karnataka High court later reversed the order. The matter in now pending in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court on Monday said that it would deliver its verdict in the case within a week.

Jayalalithaa and Sasikala met in the 1980s and instantly hit it off. She had come in contact with Jayalalithaa in the 1980s as a video company owner, getting the leader’s various events covered.

Hailing from a humble background, 'Chinnamma', as Sasikala is known in her circles, gradually gained acceptance in Poes Garden.