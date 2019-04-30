Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Plea in Supreme Court to Probe 'Conspiracy' Against CJI, Seeks CBI Involvement

The plea also seeks a direction to the CBI for registering an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against all the lawyers and the NGOs run by them, to arrest them and to investigate the case since 2010.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Plea in Supreme Court to Probe 'Conspiracy' Against CJI, Seeks CBI Involvement
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: A lawyer Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to CBI to register an FIR into alleged conspiracy to "fix" Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in a "concocted false sexual harassment" case.

Lawyer M L Sharma, during the day, unsuccessfully mentioned his PIL for urgent hearing against seven activist advocates before two benches headed by the CJI and Justice Arun Mishra respectively.

While the CJI asked him to mention the case for urgent hearing "before some other bench", Justice Mishra declined the prayer for urgent hearing by saying, "I am bottom down (in seniority)."

Sharma has named activist lawyers like Prashant Bhushan, Shanti Bhushan, Kamini Jaiswal, Vrinda Grover, Indira Jaising, Nina Gupta Bhasin and Dushyant Dave as parties in his PIL.

He alleged that the actions of some of the lawyers amounted to "contempt of court" and there was a "planned conspiracy" to defame the CJI.

"The actions not only amount to contempt of court but there was also a planned conspiracy to defame the CJI and to control him and other judges of the Supreme Court. This is a serious fraud, forgery and false criminal attack upon the CJI and the institution," the plea said.

The plea also seeks a direction to the CBI for registering an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against all the lawyers and the NGOs run by them, to arrest them and to investigate the case since 2010.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram