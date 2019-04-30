Plea in Supreme Court to Probe 'Conspiracy' Against CJI, Seeks CBI Involvement

: A lawyer Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to CBI to register an FIR into alleged conspiracy to "fix" Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in a "concocted false sexual harassment" case.Lawyer M L Sharma, during the day, unsuccessfully mentioned his PIL for urgent hearing against seven activist advocates before two benches headed by the CJI and Justice Arun Mishra respectively.While the CJI asked him to mention the case for urgent hearing "before some other bench", Justice Mishra declined the prayer for urgent hearing by saying, "I am bottom down (in seniority)."Sharma has named activist lawyers like Prashant Bhushan, Shanti Bhushan, Kamini Jaiswal, Vrinda Grover, Indira Jaising, Nina Gupta Bhasin and Dushyant Dave as parties in his PIL.He alleged that the actions of some of the lawyers amounted to "contempt of court" and there was a "planned conspiracy" to defame the CJI."The actions not only amount to contempt of court but there was also a planned conspiracy to defame the CJI and to control him and other judges of the Supreme Court. This is a serious fraud, forgery and false criminal attack upon the CJI and the institution," the plea said.The plea also seeks a direction to the CBI for registering an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against all the lawyers and the NGOs run by them, to arrest them and to investigate the case since 2010.