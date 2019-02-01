LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Please Don't Shed Crocodile Tears For Farmers: Arun Jaitley Counsels Opposition

Taking a dig at critics of the scheme, Arun Jaitley said that the Congress had announced a Rs 72,000-crore farm loan waiver but had actually disbursed about Rs 52,000 crore.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Fire-fighting the opposition attacks on the government's mega announcement of cash transfers to farmers, Union minister Arun Jaitley tore into the opposition and demanded that they stop shedding "crocodile tears" for the farmers. Jaitley said the farm sector required resources and if the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme announced in the budget, which aims to placate small farmers by offering Rs 6,000 per year, is inadequate, the Centre will increase its allocation.

"Please don't shed crocodile tears today for farmers. If opposition also has several governments let them announce similar schemes. I'm sure other governments will also consider this," said Jaitley during an interaction on interim Budget through video conferencing from New York.

The ruling TRS in Telangana claimed the cash dole for farmers announced in the union budget was an "imitation" of the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in the state with slight modifications

Pointing out that the sector is in distress, Jaitley said the Centre has taken the first step and "let the state governments of so called critics top it up". Income support and subsidy can go hand in hand, he added.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the Rs 17 a day an "insult" to the farmer.

Taking a dig at critics of the scheme, he said the Congress had announced a Rs 72,000-crore farm loan waiver but had actually disbursed about Rs 52,000 crore.

Jaitley said the average monthly collection in the first eight months of the GST roll-out was Rs 89,000 crore which increased to Rs 97,000 crore in the 10 months so far this fiscal.

"If the collections are growing at 11-12 per cent in the second year then with increased compliance, the collection in third and fourth year will be much higher," he said.
Taking on the criticism that this budget was an exercise keepingin mind the upcoming general election, Jailtley said "budgets are as much a political reality".

"Budgets are a political reality in a Parliamentary democracy. So are elections, but this is not a move which anywhere contradicts or deviates from what this government has been doing in the past 5 years.





| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
