'Maintain Decorum, LK Advani Our Father Figure': Sushma Swaraj Rebukes Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior BJP leader LK Advani is his 'guru', but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to maintain decorum in his speeches following his remarks on BJP veteran LK Advani.

"Rahulji — Advaniji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech," she tweeted.




Targeting the Prime Minister, Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani is his "guru", but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.

"The BJP has no culture of respecting its senior leaders. Hinduism has a rich tradition of 'Guru-Shishya' but today those who speak of Hindutva have no regard for their party elders," Gandhi has said.​
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
