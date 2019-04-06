English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Maintain Decorum, LK Advani Our Father Figure': Sushma Swaraj Rebukes Rahul Gandhi
Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior BJP leader LK Advani is his 'guru', but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to maintain decorum in his speeches following his remarks on BJP veteran LK Advani.
"Rahulji — Advaniji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech," she tweeted.
Targeting the Prime Minister, Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani is his "guru", but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.
"The BJP has no culture of respecting its senior leaders. Hinduism has a rich tradition of 'Guru-Shishya' but today those who speak of Hindutva have no regard for their party elders," Gandhi has said.
"Rahulji — Advaniji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech," she tweeted.
राहुल जी - अडवाणी जी हमारे पिता तुल्य हैं. आपके बयान ने हमें बहुत आहत किया है. कृपया भाषा की मर्यादा रखने की कोशिश करें. #Advaniji— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 6, 2019
Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech. #Advaniji
Targeting the Prime Minister, Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani is his "guru", but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.
"The BJP has no culture of respecting its senior leaders. Hinduism has a rich tradition of 'Guru-Shishya' but today those who speak of Hindutva have no regard for their party elders," Gandhi has said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Stars Gather in Disneyland for $5Mn Children's Hospital Donation
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results