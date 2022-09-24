'Please Wait for Some Time': BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Reiterates '21 TMC MLAs' of Bengal in Touch With Him

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday reiterated his earlier claim that at least 21 MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal are in touch with him. The actor-turned-politician, who joined the BJP ahead of last year’s state assembly elections said he stood by what he said in July — 38 MLAs of the TMC are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and of them, 21 are directly in contact with him.

“I stand by what I had said in July. Still, 21 TMC MLAs are directly in touch with me. Please wait for some time, and you will get to know everything,” he said at a press conference.

Chakraborty also said that he is well aware of objections within the BJP to inducting leaders from the TMC. “I am well aware of the objections. But, I would like to say that I am not a fool, and the same mistakes won’t be repeated,” he added.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal assembly while opposition BJP has 75 legislators. Ahead of the assembly poll in Bengal last year, several TMC leaders joined the BJP. However, several leaders went back to Mamata Banerjee’s party after the saffron lost the poll battle.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government would not be able to complete its five-year term, and will be ousted by 2024.

Chakraborty’s claim comes at a time when several TMC leaders are under the scanner of the CBI and the ED. Banerjee had blamed a section of BJP leaders for alleged excesses of central agencies in West Bengal.

Earlier this month, the West Bengal assembly passed a resolution against the “excesses of the central probe agencies”.

(with PTI inputs)

