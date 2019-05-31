Amit Shah Among Many First-time Ministers Who Got Plum Portfolios in Modi 2.0 Cabinet

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Amit Shah Among Many First-time Ministers Who Got Plum Portfolios in Modi 2.0 Cabinet
First time ministers such as S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' have been assigned the important ministries of External Affairs, Home and Human Resource Development, respectively, according to a government press release issued on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn his cabinet ministers greet the invitees at the end of the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Modi government on Friday assigned plum portfolios to many of the first-time ministers in a sign that the newly-elected regime wants to use fresh thinking when it comes to important policy decisions.
First time ministers such as S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' have been assigned the important ministries of External Affairs, Home and Human Resource Development, respectively, according to a government press release issued on Friday.
Another first-timer Anurag Thakur, 44, one of the youngest in the Modi government, has been given the plum post of Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.
Similarly, 53-year old Nityanand Rai -- who is Bihar BJP President with no experience in the central government -- was made Minister of State for Home on Friday.
Rai would be junior minister in the Home Ministry under BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also taking a ministerial position in the central government for the first time.
G Kishan Reddy -- who won the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad in Telangana -- has also been made a junior minister in the Home Ministry.
From Friday onwards, it will be the first innings as Union ministers for a total of six Cabinet ministers and 13 ministers of state in the Modi government.
Former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Jaishankar, who is currently not a Member of Parliament, has been assigned the charge of Minister of External Affairs, the government press release said.
The 1997-batch IFS officer was the Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs from January 2015 to January 2018. Thereafter, in April last year, he joined Tata Sons as the President of Global Corporate Affairs.
It is expected that the BJP will elect Jaishankar to the upper house of Parliament soon. Another first-timer V Muraleedharan, who used to be Kerala BJP chief, would be Jaishankar's junior minister at the Ministry of External Affairs.
First-time minister Som Prakash, who won the elections from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been given the portfolio of a junior minister in the Ministry of Commerce.
Four-time MP from Karnataka's Belagavi, Suresh Angadi, 63, has been given the charge of junior minister in the Ministry of Railways. He has never hold any ministerial position in the central government before.
Both Prakash and Angadi will be working under Piyush Goyal, who has been made Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry.
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are 57 ministers in the newly sworn in Union Council of ministers.
First time ministers such as S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' have been assigned the important ministries of External Affairs, Home and Human Resource Development, respectively, according to a government press release issued on Friday.
Another first-timer Anurag Thakur, 44, one of the youngest in the Modi government, has been given the plum post of Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.
Similarly, 53-year old Nityanand Rai -- who is Bihar BJP President with no experience in the central government -- was made Minister of State for Home on Friday.
Rai would be junior minister in the Home Ministry under BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also taking a ministerial position in the central government for the first time.
G Kishan Reddy -- who won the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad in Telangana -- has also been made a junior minister in the Home Ministry.
From Friday onwards, it will be the first innings as Union ministers for a total of six Cabinet ministers and 13 ministers of state in the Modi government.
Former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Jaishankar, who is currently not a Member of Parliament, has been assigned the charge of Minister of External Affairs, the government press release said.
The 1997-batch IFS officer was the Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs from January 2015 to January 2018. Thereafter, in April last year, he joined Tata Sons as the President of Global Corporate Affairs.
It is expected that the BJP will elect Jaishankar to the upper house of Parliament soon. Another first-timer V Muraleedharan, who used to be Kerala BJP chief, would be Jaishankar's junior minister at the Ministry of External Affairs.
First-time minister Som Prakash, who won the elections from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been given the portfolio of a junior minister in the Ministry of Commerce.
Four-time MP from Karnataka's Belagavi, Suresh Angadi, 63, has been given the charge of junior minister in the Ministry of Railways. He has never hold any ministerial position in the central government before.
Both Prakash and Angadi will be working under Piyush Goyal, who has been made Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry.
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are 57 ministers in the newly sworn in Union Council of ministers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results