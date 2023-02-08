As the ruckus over the Adani Group continues to disrupt Parliament proceedings during this budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday made headlines for totally non-political reasons in Rajya Sabha.

While PM Modi was seen wearing a half-sleeve light blue “sadri” jacket, which was made of recycled plastic bottles, Kharge’s expensive Louis Vuitton scarf caught the attention of the house.

Indian Oil Corporation gifted the jacked to PM Modi during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to praise PM Modi’s initiative. “My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for wearing the jacket made from fabric using recycled PET bottles! Truly exemplifies his leadership for #LiFE Movement — India led global mass movement to nudge individual & community action to protect & preserve environment," Puri tweeted.

Slamming Kharge, who called himself “Bhoomi Putra” during his speech in the Upper House, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla took to Twitter and said, “Taste apna apna , Sandesh Apna Apna. PM @narendramodi sports a blue jacket made from recycled bottles sending a green message of fighting climate change … Kharge ji wears expensive LV scarf & talks about poverty! Burberry-LV poverty experts!”

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the Leader of Opposition alleged the wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years.

“If I speak the truth, is it anti-national? I’m not anti-national. I’m more patriotic than anyone here. I’m a ‘bhoomi-putra’…You’re looting the country& telling me that I’m anti-national,” said Kharge during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President’s address.

“Wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 cr while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came, is it due to favour of friendship?” he asked.

