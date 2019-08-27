'Stolen Band-Aid on Gunshot Wound': Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out at RBI's Record Cash Transfer to Govt
Rahul Gandhi's reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.
File Photo of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over the record cash transfer by the RBI, saying the Prime Minister and the finance minister are "clueless" about solving the "self-created economic disaster" and accused them of "stealing money" from the bank.
He also said that the move was akin to stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound.
Gandhi's reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.
"PM and FM are clueless about how to solve their self-created economic disaster," he charged on Twitter.
"Stealing from RBI won't work - it's like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound," he said, using the hashtag "#RBILooted".
PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work - it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound. #RBILooted https://t.co/P7vEzWvTY3— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 27, 2019
In a separate tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered whether the move was "fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri". He also wondered if it was coincidence that the Rs 1.76 lakh crore borrowed by the RBI matches with the "missing amount" in the budget calculations.
"Is it a sheer coincidence that the Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore borrowed by RBI matches with the 'Missing' amount in the Budget Calculations," he asked.
"Is this fiscal prudence or fiscal hara-kiri? Will this Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore be used to save BJP's crony friends,"he also asked.
The Congress leader attached a media report on "the mystery of the 'missing' Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore in India's budget".
His party colleague and spokesperson Sanjay Jha said in a tweet, "Robbed Bank of India: RBI."
