PM Asks Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra Govts to Prepare Roadmap to Develop Mangarh Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments should prepare a roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham, the site of a tribal uprising against the British that has now been declared a national monument.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in Rajasthan’s Banswara district close to the borders of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, a region with a large tribal population.

The four states together under the leadership of the Centre can develop the dham more so that tribal leader Govind Guru’s place, Mangarh Dham, can get a global identity, the prime minister said addressing a gathering, comprising tribals, among others, here.

Those massacred in 1913 were being led by social reformer and tribal leader Govind Guru, who the prime minister said was a hero to lakhs of tribal people and a revolutionary.

The event is also being seen as the BJP’s outreach to the community ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat in the next few weeks and in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year.

While the Union culture ministry-organised event was underway, the Press Information Bureau tweeted, “PM@narendarmodi declares Mangadh Dham as National Monument,#Rajasthan.” “Over 1,500 innocent tribals were killed in firing by Britishers on November 17, 1913, but unfortunately, in the history written post-Independence, this was not given its due place. Now, the country is correcting the mistake committed decades ago,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Sharing the dais with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel, he also said that a discussion about the comprehensive development of Mangarh Dham has been held here.

Modi said that “all of us have a strong desire for the magnificent expansion of Mangarh Dham and for this, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra need to work together”.

“It is my request to all the four state governments to hold a detailed discussion in this direction, prepare a roadmap so that Govind Guru’s place too can create its identity in the whole world,” he said.

The prime minister said he believes that the development of the dham will make this area “an awakened place for the inspiration for the new generation”.

Some may call it a national monument or any name can be given to it, but the central government and tribal communities in all these four states have a direct connection to the dham, Modi said.

“These four states and the government of India can take it to a new height and in that direction, the central government is fully committed,” the prime minister added.

Highlighting the contribution of tribals to the freedom struggle, he said that the Centre is working with a clear policy for the development of tribals across the country, from Rajasthan and Gujarat to the Northeast.

Water, electricity and health, among other facilities, are being provided and they are being linked to employment opportunities while forest wealth is also being protected, Modi said.

Tribals had started the freedom struggle even before the revolt of 1857, he said, adding that the community has a rich history of sacrifice in the freedom movement.

Speaking about Govind Guru, Modi said that he was a social reformer, revolutionary, saint and religious leader and he not only opened a front against the atrocities under the British rule but was also against social evils.

Govind Guru was not a king from a princely state yet he was a hero to lakhs of tribal people. Though he lost his family but he never lost his courage, the prime minister said.

Modi said that developmental works were carried out in the portion of the Mangarh Dham which falls in Gujarat when he was the chief minister. This helped in spreading the teachings of Govind Guru and also improving the quality of life of the people, he said.

