1-min read

'PM Betrayed India's Interests': Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Respond to Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim

Gandhi asserted that a 'weak' foreign ministry's denial wouldn't do and Modi must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US President.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
'PM Betrayed India's Interests': Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Respond to Trump’s Kashmir Mediation Claim
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: If United States President Donald Trump's claim that the Indian Prime Minister had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue is true, Narendra Modi had betrayed the interests of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Gandhi asserted that a "weak" foreign ministry denial wouldn't do and Modi must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and Trump.

Earlier in the day, the Congress welcomed the government's reiteration of India's "no third-party involvement" stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why Modi was "mum" over Trump's claim.

The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Trump's remarks, made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, that Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

