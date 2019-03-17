LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

PM Changes Name on Twitter to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; Amit Shah, Ministers, CMs Follow Suit

The PM had launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign on Saturday, calling upon citizens to take the pledge to fight against corruption and other social evils.

News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Screen grabs of the official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.
New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged supporters to take the #MainBhiChowkidar pledge against corruption, the PM changed his name on Twitter to ‘Chowkidar’, with BJP chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers following suit.



Shortly after the PM, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and Tajinder Bagga also prefixed ‘chowkidar’ to their names on Twitter.







Several BJP chief ministers, including Uttarakhand CM Trivdendra Singh Rawat and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, also changed their names on Twitter.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar," Modi said in a series of tweets. "Today, every Indian is saying. Main Bhi Chowkidar," he added.

With the tweet, the Prime Minister had also shared a short video titled ‘Take The Pledge’, urging people to join him on March 31 at 6 pm for a video programme titled 'Main Bhi Chowkidar’.

In the video, Modi called himself a watchman and said that he was not alone

The campaign is likely to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe as the BJP did in 2014 by aggressively countering former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "chaiwalla" comment against Modi.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
