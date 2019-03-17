PM Changes Name on Twitter to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; Amit Shah, Ministers, CMs Follow Suit
The PM had launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign on Saturday, calling upon citizens to take the pledge to fight against corruption and other social evils.
Screen grabs of the official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.
Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019
But, I am not alone.
Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.
Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.
Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar
Shortly after the PM, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and Tajinder Bagga also prefixed ‘chowkidar’ to their names on Twitter.
जिसने बनाया स्वच्छता को संस्कार...वो है चौकीदार। #MainBhiChowkidar— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019
कहो दिल से #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/jLqn6atvXR
As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions.— Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019
The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future. #MainBhiChowkidar #ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/y44vwyM4xs
देश बदला, विश्वास बढा।— Chowkidar Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 17, 2019
हर व्यक्ति में चौकीदार मिला।।#MainBhiChowkidar#ChowkidarPhirSe pic.twitter.com/Lr0wJzWSZX
Several BJP chief ministers, including Uttarakhand CM Trivdendra Singh Rawat and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, also changed their names on Twitter.
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar," Modi said in a series of tweets. "Today, every Indian is saying. Main Bhi Chowkidar," he added.
With the tweet, the Prime Minister had also shared a short video titled ‘Take The Pledge’, urging people to join him on March 31 at 6 pm for a video programme titled 'Main Bhi Chowkidar’.
In the video, Modi called himself a watchman and said that he was not alone
The campaign is likely to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe as the BJP did in 2014 by aggressively countering former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "chaiwalla" comment against Modi.
