'PM Clueless, Left Ministers to Bluff & Bluster’: Day 1 Out of Jail, Chidambaram Trains Guns at Govt on Economy

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after over 100 days behind bars in the INX Media case, hit out at the Centre over the state of economy, saying the government was wrong because it was “clueless”.

Chidambaram said: "Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy."

The former finance ministerm, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said his "record as minister and conscience are absolutely clear". "Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well."

