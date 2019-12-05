'PM Clueless, Left Ministers to Bluff & Bluster’: Day 1 Out of Jail, Chidambaram Trains Guns at Govt on Economy
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after over 100 days behind bars in the INX Media case, hit out at the Centre over the state of economy, saying the government was wrong because it was 'clueless'.
P Chidambaram
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after over 100 days behind bars in the INX Media case, hit out at the Centre over the state of economy, saying the government was wrong because it was “clueless”.
Chidambaram said: "Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy."
The former finance ministerm, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said his "record as minister and conscience are absolutely clear". "Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Impressed with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster, Fans Hail Him as King of Versatility
- BBC News Presenter Refers to Booker Winner Bernardine Evaristo as 'Another Author', Twitter Erupts
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or