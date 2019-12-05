Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'PM Clueless, Left Ministers to Bluff & Bluster’: Day 1 Out of Jail, Chidambaram Trains Guns at Govt on Economy

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after over 100 days behind bars in the INX Media case, hit out at the Centre over the state of economy, saying the government was wrong because it was 'clueless'.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'PM Clueless, Left Ministers to Bluff & Bluster’: Day 1 Out of Jail, Chidambaram Trains Guns at Govt on Economy
P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday after over 100 days behind bars in the INX Media case, hit out at the Centre over the state of economy, saying the government was wrong because it was “clueless”.

Chidambaram said: "Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy."

The former finance ministerm, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said his "record as minister and conscience are absolutely clear". "Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com