'Wish You Could Come,' Tweets Kejriwal after PM Modi Congratulates Him on Taking Oath as Delhi CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive term and extended him best wishes for a fruitful tenure.

Kejriwal, along with his cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday morning.

I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2020

Responding to Modi's tweet, Kejriwal said he wished the Prime Minister could have attended the ceremony.

"We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians," said the chief minister.

Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians https://t.co/hHFvH8cLCJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

During his address after the oath-taking ceremony, Kejriwal said he had invited Modi to the event. But the latter was on a daylong visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and was unable to attend.

Kejriwal had also expressed his desire to coordinate closely and work with the BJP-led central government to make Delhi a world-class city.

