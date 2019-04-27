English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Discusses How to Eat Mangoes While Country Faces Several Problems, Says Priyanka Gandhi
Gandhi said the decision to not contest from Varanasi against PM Modi was taken collectively.
File photo of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “candid and “non-political” interview with actor Akshay Kumar recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said it was “strange” that the PM was discussing his love for mangoes when the country was gripped by several issues of more importance.
Gandhi said she had seen “parts” of the interview, which was telecast on April 24.
“In the interview, I saw the bits about where he spoke about mangoes, how he eats mangoes,” she told News18. “It was very strange – when youth in the country are unemployed, farmers are harassed, women are facing several problems, we are discussing how to eat mangoes.”
Modi’s love for the fruit was one of the talking points of the interview. “I love mangoes and Gujarat has a tradition of Aamras. I did not have the luxury to buy mangoes in childhood. So, I used to eat mangoes in the field after plucking them directly from the trees,” he had told the actor.
Gandhi also explained her decision to not contest from Varanasi against Modi, saying it was "a collective one taken by the leadership".
"I have a big responsibility here, many candidates wanted me to campaign for them and I didn’t want to disappoint them," she said. The party's decision to field Ajay Rai from the PM's Lok Sabha constituency had led to much disappointment, with many also claiming that the constant speculation, spurred on by the Congress party, had backfired.
Gandhi said that as per estimates after three phases of polling, the BJP is far behind. “They will be in a big loss,” she said. “The Congress will be in the lead.”
The Congress leader also dismissed claims that she had, on several occasions, hoped that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, would be elected as Prime Minister after the elections.
“I have never said this. Yes, I want my brother to be happy and successful, and I wish that he succeeds in whatever he does,” she said. “Neither he nor I have any desire for a post.”
