PM Distracting Present with Theatrics, 'Toying' with Country's Future: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image: AFP)

His reaction came after Modi interacted with the participants of Toycathon 2021 through video conferencing and said the world wants to understand India's capabilities, art, culture and society.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the present with theatrics and “toying" with the future of the country. His reaction came after Modi interacted with the participants of Toycathon-2021 through video-conferencing and said the world wants to understand India’s capabilities, art, culture and society.

“Today, MSME sector employers are themselves facing unemployment. PM is distracting India’s present with theatrics and ‘toying’ with the future," Gandhi wrote on Twitter. The prime minister, in his address, called upon young innovators and startups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of the country’s capabilities and ideas to the world.

first published:June 24, 2021, 18:08 IST