PM Doesn't Respect His Wife, How Will He Respect People, Says Mamata Banerjee

: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Sunday took her diatribe against the prime minister to his homefront, claiming that "all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife"."You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people?" the CM said.Maintaining that she has seen Modi's affidavit in his nomination papers, Banerjee said, "The PM has written that he does not know about his wife's movable and immovable assets. I don't like making such comments, but the level he has stooped to forced me to speak out," the TMC boss said.Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of doling out money to buy votes in the general election. She said her party will request the poll panel to seek an accountof expenditure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies."We will ask the Election Commission (EC) to keep an account of the spendings in the prime minister's public meetings. If the EC can seek details of expenditure fromothers, why not from him?"The chief minister also alleged that the saffron party is doling out thousands of rupees to lure people to its rallies, while also buying votes.She also demanded that Modi's candidature from Varanasi be cancelled, claiming that he has written "does not know" on many counts in his affidavit.Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission to carry out an investigation into the spendings of Modi's "colourful rally" in the holy town of Varanasi before filing his nomination."This election is not (a test) for Mamata Banerjee, but for you (Modi). It is time for you to answer what you have done in five years," she said, insisting that the prime minister was busy touring the world during his tenure.