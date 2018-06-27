English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Face of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ to be Decided Post 2019 Elections, Says Sharad Yadav
He accused the Modi government of cheating people in the name of Ram Mandir and deviating them from the core issues.
Sharad Yadav speaking at an event in barabaki, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: news18.com)
Lucknow: Former Janata Dal (United) president and chief of newly formed party Loktantrik Janta Dal, Sharad Yadav has made it clear that the Prime Ministerial face of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will be decided post results of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
“Our PM face will be decided post 2019 elections. If you look at the history the name of PM candidate was never announced before elections, it was only in the recent years that this is being done," Yadav said.
Speaking at an event in Barabanki, Yadav said that the aim of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ was to unite regional parties to defeat communal forces.
“Our aim is to save the constitution of India first and Mahagathbandhan will include most of the regional parties,” he added.
He also took a jibe at the BJP saying that the promises made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were never accomplished. “If the promise of two crore jobs would have been fulfilled, it would have changed the condition of our country. Promises made to the farmers were also forgotten," Yadav said.
He accused the Modi government of cheating people in the name of Ram Mandir and deviating them from the core issues.
Yadav, who is a Rajya Sabha member, also commented on the BJP-PDP break-up in Jammu and Kashmir saying that the coalition never held a dialogue with the people of the state.
“The people and voters of Kashmir are feeling cheated by the recent developments in Kashmir,” he added.
