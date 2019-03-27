English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Got Himself Hour of Free TV, Diverted Nation's Attention: Akhilesh Yadav on 'Mission Shakti'
Akhilesh took to Twitter after PM Modi's announcement on 'Mission Shakti' concluded and alleged that the move was the Prime Minister's way of diverting attention from other issues.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself an hour of free TV and diverted nation's attention away from issues on the ground, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday said, shortly after Modi addressed the nation on India's anti-satellite missile capability.
"Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert(ed) nation's attention away from issues on ground #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity by pointing at the sky," he tweeted.
Akhilesh also said, "Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer."
In an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media, Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. He described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
"India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.
He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.
The prime minister did not say who owned the satellite but added that India does not breach any international laws or treaties.
Earlier in the day, Yadav attacked the BJP for not fielding senior leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi in the Lok Sabha polls and said its "hypocritical morality" has been exposed.
"What culture, way and character they are presenting by showing doors to 'margdarshak mandal'? BJP's hypocritical morality has been exposed," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier in the day, Yadav attacked the BJP for not fielding senior leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi in the Lok Sabha polls and said its "hypocritical morality" has been exposed.
"What culture, way and character they are presenting by showing doors to 'margdarshak mandal'? BJP's hypocritical morality has been exposed," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
