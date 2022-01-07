'PM Insulting Punjabiyat, Trying to Save Himself from Humiliation': Navjot Singh Sidhu on Security Breach

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday hit out at PM Narendra Modi and alleged that he is insulting Punjabiyat by saying that his life is in danger. Sidhu was reacting to the security breach during the Prime Minister’s Punjab visit and called the incident a big farce and drama.

Sidhu alleged that PM Modi is trying to save himself from humiliation and called the lapse as BJP’s failure. “PM is trying to save himself from humiliation… Only 500 (public) came when arrangement was made for 70,000 people.”

He questioned whether the PM’s security is the responsibility of Punjab Police. He alleged that many central agencies are also involved in the security lapse.

The statement comes as there was a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The PM was stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes after the road was blocked by some protesters, the ministry said in a statement.

The BJP leaders had blamed Punjab government for the security breach while other alleging that the breach was planned by Congress leaders in Delhi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the incident was to disturb harmony in the state to garner votes amid elections in states. He also hit out at Captain Amarinder Singh calling him a ‘caged parrot’ of BJP and added that the BJP has many such parrots in Punjab.

Every Punjabi will fight till his last breath to protect the nation, Sindhu said. He also said that PM Modi does not only belong to BJP, but to the entire nation.

