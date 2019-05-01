PM is Ill-informed, Says Ahmed Patel After Modi Claims Congress Contesting Lowest Seats in Polls

: Rebutting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Congress is contesting the lowest number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Ahmed Patel Wednesday said it is "troubling" that the PM is so ill-informed and this has reflected on his governance.Taking to Twitter, Patel posted a video clip of Modi's interview to a news channel in which he says that in 2019, the Congress is contesting on lowest number of seats in the general election."It is troubling that PM is so ill-informed & this has reflected on his governance. But I will clarify two things -- 1)Congress is not contesting its lowest ever seats, hence media is not highlighting his false claims. 2)In 2004 we contested even lesser seats & still formed govt," he tweeted.The BJP has fielded 437 candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the highest number of seats the party has contested so far and perhaps for the first time more than its principal rival Congress.The BJP had contested 427 seats in 2014 and won 282 of them, while the Congress had fielded candidates in 450 seats and bagged just 44.