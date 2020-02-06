PM Lists Steps Taken Post Article 370 Scrapping, Says Anti-corruption Body Set Up in J&K for First Time
Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, he said for the first time in decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation.
PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said an anti-corruption bureau has been established in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after its special status was scrapped.
Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, he said for the first time in decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation. There were BDC polls, RERA came into being there, he said, adding for the first time, Jammu and Kashmir got a comprehensive start-up, trade and logistics policy.
For the first time, an anti-corruption bureau was set up in JK, he said.
He attacked the Opposition for not offering any "constructive suggestion" during the debate, saying they made a "virtue out of stagnation".
Modi said one member said the decision to abrogate the special status for Jammu and Kashmir in August last year was taken without discussion. "This observation is not correct. The entire nation has seen the detailed discussions on the subject. MPs have voted in favour of the decisions."
"People do not forget things easily. I want to remind the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha about the manner in which proceedings regarding the creation of Telangana took place" when the house was locked and televised address stopped when the bill to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh was passed, he said.
The prime minister said there is "unprecedented peace in Northeast", countering the Opposition charge of unrest in the region following an amendment to the citizenship law.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream