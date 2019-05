PM Modi Addressed 110 Rallies, Rahul a Close Second With 103 This Poll Season

As campaigning for the last two phases of the Lok Sabha elections reaches a hectic pitch, the BJP has decided to give an extra push to the party's poll campaign by using two of its key leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. Together, the two will be addressing 17 additional rallies in the last stage of campaigning.Sources told News18 that Modi will be addressing six additional rallies, which include two each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Shah will address 11 rallies in addition to the ones already scheduled.As per some news reports, Modi addresses far more rallies during election seasons than any of his political rivals. But this time, his main political opponent Rahul Gandhi has addressed nearly as many public meetings as him.According to News18.com's 'Election Rally Tracker', Modi addressed 110 rallies till Monday — ever since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 11. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has addressed 103 public meetings in the same duration.These numbers include road-shows by both the national leaders.With Uttar Pradesh being the largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats and witnessing election across all seven phases, both the leaders have focused on the state the most. While the Prime Minister has held 19 rallies in UP, Gandhi has addressed 18 rallies there since March 11.Additionally, a look at the states where these leaders have campaigned the most can also provide insights into party strategies and their focus areas. For instance, it is being speculated that the BJP is looking East to offset its expected losses in the Hindi-heartland. As a consequence, West Bengal has witnessed second highest number (11) of rallies by Modi, given that BJP is looking to make inroads in the state.Similar is the case with Odisha where the Prime Minister held eight rallies in total.Gandhi's campaign, apart from UP, has remained focused on Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and MP, the News18.com tracker indicates.Interestingly, all of Modi's 110 rallies have been in the 110 separate parliamentary constituencies across the country, whereas Gandhi has addressed more than one rally in several constituencies. For instance, Gandhi has held more than one rally in Amethi, Wayanad, Barabanki, Jaipur, Kota, Kozhikhode, Kurukshetra, Rae Bareli and Sultanpur.