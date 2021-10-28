PM Modi, Amit Shah Condole Loss of Lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Accident, Ex-gratia Announced

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

A mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Doda district on Thursday, leaving nine passengers dead and 15 others injured, officials said. The bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted Modi's condolence message, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest." He also announced Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after a road accident. “Saddened by the road accident in J&K’s Doda. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. I have spoken to Lt Governor @manojsinha_ ji. The administration is providing all possible help and treatment to the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

