PM Modi, Amit Shah Donate Rs 1,000 Each to BJP Through App to Promote Transparency
Shah said the BJP has always been a strong advocate of transparency and probity in public life, 'values it has lived up to by providing an honest and transparent government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.
File photos of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday donated Rs 1,000 each to the party through the Prime Minister’s app as part of an initiative to usher in transparency in public life.
Modi tweeted, "Contributed to the BJP, via the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App'. I urge you all to contribute to the party through the app and spread the message of transparency in public life."
Shah too called upon his party's workers and well-wishers to donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000 to the organisation, even as he posted the receipt of his contribution on Twitter.
"Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking micro donations from our karyakartas and well wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000," he tweeted.
"As a BJP karyakarta myself, I have donated an amount of Rs 1,000 to the party through NM app. I appeal to all our karyakartas and well wishers to join the initiative for bringing in transparency in public life and donate using either NM app or at donations.narendramodi.in," Shah added.
Union minister Sushma Swaraj had on Monday donated an amount of Rs 1,000, saying probity was essential in public life.
Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been a strong advocate of transparency and probity in public life, "values it has lived up to by providing an honest and transparent government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
